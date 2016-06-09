Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. Harper notched an extra-base hit for the second straight game after going 21 consecutive at-bats without one. In the past six games, Harper is hitting .333 (8-for-24) with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored.

RHP Blake Treinen was not available to pitch Wednesday after throwing three scoreless innings one day earlier, manager Dusty Baker said. Treinen also might be unavailable for Thursday’s series finale, Baker said.

RHP Matt Belisle moved his a rehab assignment to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, and he allowed one run on two hits in one inning. The reliever went on the disabled list April 27 with a right calf strain.

OF Jayson Werth finished 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs in an 11-4 win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Werth’s four RBIs marked a season high. He has homered four times in his past eight games.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-4) will try to continue his dominance in interleague starts when he takes the mound Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. In two interleague starts this season against Kansas City and Minnesota, Gonzalez is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

RHP Max Scherzer (7-4) took advantage of an early lead to cruise to his third victory in the past four starts. Scherzer threw seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. He scattered six hits, walked one and struck out six. He could have pitched the eighth inning, but manager Dusty Baker removed him after 97 pitches with the Nationals leading 10-0. “I really feel like my changeup has come alive over the past couple starts,” Scherzer said.