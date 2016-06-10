Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-5) suffered the loss against the White Sox on Thursday after allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings. Gonzalez walked two and struck out 10. He has lost his past four starts, during which time he has surrendered 21 runs in 22 2/3 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy hit his 11th home run of the season in a 3-1 loss to the White Sox on Thursday. In his past four games, Murphy is hitting .313 with two home runs and five RBIs.

OF Ben Revere received a routine day off for the final contest of a nine-game, 11-day road trip. Revere has scuffled at the plate, hitting .188 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games.

C Wilson Ramos received a rare day off during the finale of a nine-game, 11-day road trip Thursday against the White Sox. Ramos is hitting .345 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 48 games.

C Jose Lobaton went 1-for-3 in his first start since June 3. Lobaton tried to score in the sixth inning, but was thrown out at home plate by White Sox shortstop Tyler Saladino.