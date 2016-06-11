Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Carter Kieboom, a high school infielder from Georgia, was drafted Thursday by the Nationals as the 28th overall pick. His brother, Spencer, is a catcher in the Washington system. “He is a very athletic high school shortstop that I think stays at shortstop. He is going to be a good big leaguer,” assistant general manager and vice president of scouting operations Kris Kline said of Carter. The younger Kieboom has committed to Clemson and said Friday he plans to decide by Saturday if he will turn pro or head to college. Carter was able to visit brother Spencer, who is with Double-A Harrisburg, last month in Richmond. The younger Kieboom also worked out at Nationals Park for Washington before the draft. “I am one that goes out and plays my game,” Carter said.

RHP Dane Dunning was drafted in the first round Thursday by the Nationals out of the University of Florida, where he pitched in the shadows of high-profile prospects. If Dunning signs soon he will likely start pro ball in the New York-Penn League. “I think he will get his feet wet in Auburn,” said Kris Kline, assistant general manager and vice president of scouting operations for the Nationals. “We need to build him up. We need to develop some consistency to start every fifth day.” Dunning is preparing for the NCAA super regional. “It has been hectic. I‘m extremely blessed to be taken (in the draft) where I am,” he said.

RHP Stephen Strasburg went seven innings and allowed four runs on five hits. He is 10-0 this season after he fell behind 4-0 to the Phillies. “I just kept focused on execution,” he said. “I wasn’t going to change my approach.”

RHP Tanner Roark will get the start on Saturday against the Phillies. He has a 2.96 ERA in 25 day starts his career, and a mark of 2.33 in day starts at Nationals Park.

SS Danny Espinosa had three hits, including his seventh homer in 14 games. He continues to play strong defense up the middle. “He has always had the same approach to the game,” RHP Stephen Strasburg said.

INF Stephen Drew had two hits and drove in two runs Friday and homered for the second time in three games. “He knew his track record,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He works hard, he stays ready.” Drew got the start over regular third baseman Anthony Rendon.

2B Daniel Murphy had two doubles and drove in three runs Friday. He is hitting .376 and has 17 doubles.