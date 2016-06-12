Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will star the series finale Sunday against the Phillies. Ross, who came up to the big leagues nearly one year ago, is 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA against Philadelphia on the road this season.

RHP Tanner Roark improved to 5-4 as he pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday. Roark gave up six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts before Sammy Solis took over in the eighth. Roark responded after allowing five runs in Cincinnati on June 5.

1B Clint Robinson had three hits Saturday. He got the start in place of Ryan Zimmerman, who got the day off. Robinson scored a run and upped his average to .230.

OF Michael A. Taylor had three hits in a rare start Saturday. He has hit safely in 13 straight starts, though amazingly he has a .219 batting average.