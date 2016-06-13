Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross allowed three runs in seven innings Sunday. He did not figure in the decision as Washington scored two in the last of the ninth to beat the Phillies.

OF Chris Heisey got the start in right as RF Bryce Harper got a day off Sunday. Heisey was 1-for-3 and has an average of .224.

RF Bryce Harper got the day off Sunday. A lefty, Adam Morgan, started for the Phillies and Washington manager Dusty Baker was able to give another regular a day off. Harper got a pinch-hit single in the ninth that helped fuel a game-winning rally.

SS Danny Espinosa led off the second with his 11th homer of the year to give Washington a 3-0 lead. The switch-hitter, batting righty against Adam Morgan, went deep for the eighth time in 15 contests and 10 of his last 14 hits have been for extra bases. Espinosa then had a key single in the ninth and scored the game-winning run as Washington won 5-4 over the Phillies.

LF Jayson Werth had a two-run single with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth as Washington won 5-4 Sunday over the Phillies. Werth came through with a hard single up the middle on a 2-2 pitch after he took a strike on the inside part of the plate that the Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp couldn't hold on to. "He has been a clutch man," manager Dusty Baker said of Werth. "Clutch men love to be in that situation."

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Monday against the Cubs in the first game of the series at Nationals Park. He will face the Cubs for the first time ever at his home field. The St. Louis native is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.