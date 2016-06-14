Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper was walked 13 times in four games in Chicago by the Cubs last month. He got a chance to hit Monday and hit the ball hard each time, while going 1-for-5. "I think he has handled it pretty well," manager Dusty Baker said of Harper being pitched around much of the last month.

RHP Matt Belisle (right calf strain) is continuing his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. The Nationals have less than 10 days to decide what to do with the veteran. "What's going on is that he's pitching as needed down there," manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday. "And we gotta make a decision here pretty soon because his 30-day time is up." He went on the disabled list April 27. He gave up two hits and no runs in one inning Saturday at Indianapolis. He had a 4.09 ERA in his first nine games in the minors this year on rehab, with three games at Single-A Potomac, three games at Double-A Harrisburg and three games at Syracuse.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew another save Sunday against the Philadelphia but got the win as the Nationals scored two in the ninth. He was not available to pitch Monday in a 4-1 win as Shawn Kelley got the save by getting five outs. "He was sore," manager Dusty Baker said of Papelbon. Baker did not elaborate but said Papelbon will be evaluated Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 25 games, with 16 saves. "He hung a slider," Baker said of the homer on Sunday by Maikel Franco in the ninth.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Tuesday in Washington against the Cubs. He is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA this season and has lost four decisions in a row. Gonzalez last pitched in Chicago against the White Sox.

RHP Max Scherzer took a perfect game into the sixth inning Monday against the Cubs and ended up allowing two runs in seven innings to get the win. It was the first time he was facing the Cubs at his home ballpark. He had 11 strikeouts and did not walk anyone. "They have a great team over there. They beat my brains in last time," Scherzer said. "I wanted to come out there and take my shot at them. Tonight I felt like I had some good stuff. I was able to locate on both sides of the plate." Addison Russell broke up the perfect game with a solo homer in the sixth.

CF Ben Revere continues to show signs of coming around at the plate. He had two hits in five at-bats Monday and has a .211 average. Michael A. Taylor has seen some time in center field, but Nationals manager Dusty Baker said there is no center field controversy on his team. Revere bats from the left side and Taylor bats from the right side.

C Wilson Ramos continues to be one of the top offensive catchers in the majors. He is also in his free agent year, and he had two hits Monday against the Chicago Cubs. Ramos has a .337 average and has 10 homers, after he went deep in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie.

RHP Shawn Kelley got just the fifth save of his career Monday. He got the last five outs against the Chicago Cubs as regular closer Jonathan Papelbon was not available. Kelley saw his ERA drop to .270. Kelley also made a nice play at first base on a feed from Ryan Zimmerman in the ninth. "Very athletic," said manager Dusty Baker.