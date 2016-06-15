Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday in the series finale against the Cubs. He is 10-0 and will face the Cubs for the first time since Aug. 22, 2013, when he went 8 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four earned runs.

LHP Sammy Solis was tagged with the loss on Tuesday night after he gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning. The Nationals were without closer Jonathan Papelbon, who went on the disabled list earlier in the day. “I just have to execute pitches better. I left some balls in the middle and the walk didn’t help,” Solis said. Manager Dusty Baker said, “He left a slider up. That’s really the only bad pitch he has made in I don’t know how long.”

RHP Matt Belisle came off the disabled list Tuesday and was added to the active roster as RHP Jonathan Papelbon (right intercostal strain) was put on the DL. Belisle appeared at Class A Potomac, Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse during his rehab. He is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in seven outings for the Nationals this year. “He brings experience,” manager Dusty Baker said.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (right intercostal strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and RHP Matt Belisle was put on the active roster after he made nine appearances on a minor league rehab assignment. “I‘m in the best hands I can be in. I think we’ll have a good game plan. I‘m pretty comfortable that I’ll be able to come back stronger,” Papelbon said. He is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA with 16 saves this season. “He hurt himself two days ago coming into the game,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said of his Sunday outing. “Pap is a guy who has a high tolerance for pain.”

LHP Gio Gonzalez did not figure in the decision on Tuesday night as he gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings. “He only allowed three runs in his outing. He hasn’t been the recipient of many runs,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. Gonzalez has not won since early May and has lost his last four decisions. “It was a fight. That’s the way this game was. Lackey did a great job and I went out there and battled,” he said.

2B Daniel Murphy, who entered Tuesday with a MLB-best average of .367 and 143 total bases, went 0-for-4 against the Cubs as his averaged dipped to .361. Murphy did line out twice and grounded to second the other two times.

C Wilson Ramos has 14 hits in his last 39 at-bats and is making a bid for the All-Star team, according to manager Dusty Baker. “I think he’s one of the best” catchers, Baker said. “He should be an All-Star.” He did not start Tuesday and was 0-for-2.