Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg did not figure in the decision and remained 10-0 this year. He gave up one run on six hits in seven innings Wednesday against the Cubs in a 5-4 win. "That was a big win for us. It is happy to have a happy flight out to the west coast," Strasburg said. "It was fun to watch. Keep grinding, keep battling. That is what good teams do. My fastball got better as the game went on." Strasburg is a native of San Diego but is unlikely to pitch against the Padres in a four-game series that begins Thursday in San Diego. He is on track to start on Monday in Los Angeles against Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dusty Baker on what stands out about Strasburg: "His maturity level and his quiet confidence. His stuff is always good and he's in better shape now."

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Thursday in San Diego in the first of a three-city road trip. He is 5-4 with a 2.93 ERA. One of the best starts of his career came against the Padres in 2014, when the University of Illinois product fanned 14 batters on July 6 at San Diego.

SS Danny Espinosa grew up in Orange County and plans to have family and friends at games in San Diego and Los Angeles as the Nationals begin a three-city road trip on Thursday against the Padres. "You know in San Diego it is not going to rain and it is a beautiful park. It is always a treat to go out there," said Espinosa, who played in college at Long Beach State and was drafted by the Nationals. Washington manager Dusty Baker grew up in California and used to manage the San Francisco Giants. "The west coast has always been tough on players. There are a lot of distractions out there. I've seen the West Coast destroy teams," he said Wednesday. "It's no joke going to the coast."

3B Anthony Rendon was ejected for the first time in his career as he argued a strike three call by plate umpire Bob Davidson in the 12th. Rendon was hitless in three at-bats.

LF Jayson Werth had an RBI single to drive in the winning run in the 12th on Wednesday. "He is a big game guy," manager Dusty Baker said. Werth had two hits and his average is up to .248.

C Wilson Ramos had two more hits Wednesday in a win over the Cubs. His average is up to .335 and he is being pushed by the Nationals for an All-Star spot.