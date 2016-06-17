Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper has hit safely in eight of his last 11 games, going 13-for-41 (.317). The back-to-back homers by Harper and C Wilson Ramos Thursday marked the ninth time this season that the Nationals hit back-to-back homers. Ramos is hitting .375 over his last 14 games with two doubles, five home runs, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored. His home run gave him three with 13 RBIs in 68 at-bats in his career against the Padres.

RHP Tanner Roark is 4-1 over his last six starts going back to May 20. The Nationals have won five of those starts, including four straight. He is 3-0 in four career appearances against the Padres with a 1.73 ERA.

3B Anthony Rendon is hitting .300 (36-for-120) over his last 32 games since May 10 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBIs. His solo homer Thursday was his seventh of the season.