June 19, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross earned his first winning decision since May 31 in his return to San Diego. He is 2-0 against the Padres with a 2.25 ERA, although Friday night was his first start at Petco Park. Ross is 40-2 on the road this season with a 2.80 ERA in eight starts. The Nationals have won five straight games started by Ross and are 9-4 overall in his 13 starts.

LF Jayson Werth was 2-for-5 Friday night. Werth is hitting .353 (18-for-51) in June and is batting .421 (16-for-38) over the last 10 games.

1B Ryan Zimmerman’s 10th home run of the season in the third inning was his third in his last 11 games. He has 10 RBIs in those 11 games although he’s hitting only .262 (11-for-42). He was 1-for-3 Friday night. Like Murphy, Zimmerman had the first game in San Diego off.

2B Daniel Murphy was 2-for-4 with his 19th double and 12th homer Friday night for three RBIs. It was his seventh three-RBI game of the season. Eleven of Murphy’s last 18 hits have gone for extra bases. Murphy returned to the lineup Friday night after getting Thursday off.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
