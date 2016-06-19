Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero faced six batters to open the eighth inning Saturday night and allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits, two walks (one intentional) and an error. Manager Dusty Baker said of Rivero: "He's in a bad state right now. Nothing is going his way."

RHP Max Scherzer had his fifth game this season with 10 or more strikeouts and the 41st of his career. He is 5-3 on the road this season with a 2.98 ERA. Going into Saturday, Scherzer was 3-0 in his last three starts while allowing three runs on 12 hits in 22 innings. His ERA in his last four starts is 1.29 with 38 strikeouts in 28 innings.

CF Ben Revere is hitting .340 (16-for-47) in his last 11 games. He was 2-for-5 on Saturday night with a run scored.

C Wilson Ramos, who has a habit of producing big hits against the Padres, was 1-for-4 with a run scored on Saturday and has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games. He is batting .357 during the run (20-for-56).