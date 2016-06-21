Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was scratched with an upper back strain less than two hours before game time in an anticipated matchup between LHP Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Monday. RHP Yusmeiro Petit started instead. Strasburg, who is expected to make his next start, hurt himself Saturday during a workout. "I've tried to get treatment the last two days, and even today I was feeling a little bit better, but I still had some signs of inflammation and tightness, so they thought it was best not to push it too much," Strasburg said.

OF Bryce Harper fanned three times against LHP Clayton Kershaw. Harper squeezed out an infield single in the eighth inning against reliever Joe Blanton to go 1-for-4. "He's the best in baseball," Harper said of Kershaw. "He's got everything working for him, so what you do is do the best you can and try to get him out of the game early. But when he's locked in, that's what he does. He's very special."

INF Anthony Rendon drove in the Nationals' lone run against the Dodgers on Monday. Redon has reached base in 32 of his last 42 games with 40 hits and 23 walks.

OF Michael Taylor doubled in the sixth inning against LHP Clayton Kershaw on Monday night to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Taylor is batting .444 with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs during the run.