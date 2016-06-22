Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is hopeful to make his next start. Strasburg was scratched prior to his Monday start with an upper-back strain and Nationals manager Dusty Baker didn't have any updates Tuesday, but remained optimistic that he wouldn't need to skip a turn.

CF Bryce Harper singled, stole a base a had a solo home run Tuesday. It was Harper's 15th home run of the season. Harper is batting .333 with two home runs and five RBIs through the first six games of the Nationals' road trip.

RHP Tanner Roark cruised through the first seven innings but took his first loss since May 25 when he gave up a three-run homer to C Yasmani Grandal in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 loss. He went 7 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, walking one and striking out five. Roark ended his winning streak at three games.

SS Danny Espinosa hit a solo home run Tuesday, his 13th of the season. The Southern California native, who grew up in Orange County and played college baseball at nearby Long Beach State, is batting .326 with a double, five home runs and six RBIs in his last 13 games.

OF Ben Revere returned to the Nationals lineup and hit leadoff on Tuesday. Manager Dusty Baker had previously said that OF Michael Taylor would start against left-handed pitching but didn't want Revere to get rusty. The Dodgers are starting three straight lefties in the series.