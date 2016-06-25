Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Sunday, as originally scheduled. Strasburg missed his last start with an upper back strain and suffered a weight room accident that required having two ribs popped back into place.

RF Bryce Harper drew his 58th walk of the year Friday. He now has 337 in his career, moving him into 11th place in franchise history. Harper also doubled Friday giving him hits in 13 of his last 18 games.

LF Jayson Werth took a day to rest despite batting .389 (21-for-54) with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI since June 10. He’s expected to return to the lineup Saturday.

C Wilson Ramos recorded his second consecutive four-hit game Friday against Milwaukee. Ramos has accomplished the feat twice this season and now has an eight-hame hitting streak.