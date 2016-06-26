Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg felt discomfort in his back during warm-ups Saturday and will not start Sunday as originally scheduled, manager Dusty Baker said. Strasburg missed his last outing after having two ribs popped back into place. Baker said Strasburg is considered day-to-day.

RHP Tanner Roark will be on regular rest Sunday when he takes the mound in place of RHP Stephen Strasburg as the Nationals wrap up a three-game series at Milwaukee. Roark has gone 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA in his last three starts, striking out 17 during that stretch.

LF Jayson Werth was back in Washington's starting lineup Saturday after getting the night off Friday. Werth is batting .379 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs since June 7.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Saturday in Milwaukee and could begin a minor league rehab assignment as early as Monday, manager Dusty Baker said. Papelbon hasn't pitched since suffering a right intercostal strain while warming up at Philadelphia on June 12. It's the first time Papelbon has been on the disabled list in his 12-year career.