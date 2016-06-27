Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained upper back -- the same injury that scratched Strasburg from his last start. He was originally slated to return to action Sunday, but was scratched Saturday after tweaking his back during pregame workouts. The move is retroactive to June 16 and Strasburg could start again as early as Friday.

RHP Tanner Roark threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven Sunday at Milwaukee. Four of Roark’s seven victories this season have come on the road, where he has a 3.52 ERA.

C Jose Lobaton hit his first home run of the season Sunday, putting the Nationals on the board with a leadoff shot at the expense of Milwaukee’s Jacob Barnes. It marked the 15th home run of Lobaton’s career and his first since June 28, 2015

RHP Shawn Kelley recorded his third save of the season despite allowing a home run to Martin Maldonado and a triple to Ryan Braun on Sunday at Milwaukee. It was the third home run of the season allowed by Kelley.