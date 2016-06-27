FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 28, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with a strained upper back -- the same injury that scratched Strasburg from his last start. He was originally slated to return to action Sunday, but was scratched Saturday after tweaking his back during pregame workouts. The move is retroactive to June 16 and Strasburg could start again as early as Friday.

RHP Tanner Roark threw seven scoreless innings and struck out seven Sunday at Milwaukee. Four of Roark’s seven victories this season have come on the road, where he has a 3.52 ERA.

C Jose Lobaton hit his first home run of the season Sunday, putting the Nationals on the board with a leadoff shot at the expense of Milwaukee’s Jacob Barnes. It marked the 15th home run of Lobaton’s career and his first since June 28, 2015

RHP Shawn Kelley recorded his third save of the season despite allowing a home run to Martin Maldonado and a triple to Ryan Braun on Sunday at Milwaukee. It was the third home run of the season allowed by Kelley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.