Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Rafael Martin was sent back to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for RHP Lucas Giolito, who was called up from Double-A Harrisburg to make his big league debut on Tuesday. Martin pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Monday as the Nationals won 11-4.

RHP Austin Voth is having a fine year in the minors for the Nationals. He was mentioned as a possible callup to start on Tuesday, though Lucas Giolito got the assignment in his big league debut. Voth was drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Washington in 2013 by the Nationals and began this season as the No. 9 prospect in the system, according to Baseball America. Voth is 4-3 with a 2.99 ERA in his first 14 starts this season with Triple-A Syracuse. "Austin has done a nice job adjusting to hitters at the 3A level," according to Mark Scialabba, the director of player development for the Nationals. "He continues to command his fastball with late life well to all quadrants of the strike zone. He is learning how to read swings and mix speeds more effectively. Austin is also demonstrating the ability to throw his breaking ball for a strike early in the count and as a finishing pitch to put hitters away."

RHP Reynaldo Lopez, a prospect for the Nationals, was named to the Futures Game on Tuesday. He was 3-5 with a 3.18 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Harrisburg.

RHP Whit Mayberry was signed to a minor league contract by the Nationals. He was 1-3 with a 1.01 in 15 games out of the bullpen last year for Single-A Lakeland in the Tigers system, with five saves, and with 3-3, 2.97 in 18 games out of the bullpen for Double-A Erie.

RHP Stephen Strasburg had an MRI on Monday after he went on the disabled list Sunday. "Nothing serious," manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. "I haven't talked to the doctor yet."

RF Bryce Harper had two hits Tuesday, including a homer and a double. It was his 16th homer of the year.

SS Danny Espinosa entered Tuesday with 13 homers, fourth among shortstops in the majors. He walked his first three trips to the plate against the New York Mets.

RHP Lucas Giolito allowed one hit and no runs in four innings in his major league debut Tuesday. He did not figure in the decision in a 5-0 win. "It ended up being fun," he said of a rain delay before he took the mound. "I thought it would be 72 and sunny. I didn't look at the forecast."

RHP Taylor Jordan, who had big league experience, was released by the Washington Nationals. Jordan had been with Triple-A Syracuse, where he was 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in three starts before he went on the disabled list and underwent Tommy John surgery. His last start was April 19.

C Wilson Ramos is having a solid season as one of the top offensive catchers in the majors. But manager Dusty Baker said the veteran is doing a good job back of the plate as well. "That is the toughest job on the field," Baker said. "He has done a great job. Our pitchers like throwing to him." Ramos had two hits Tuesday, including a two-run double in the seventh.