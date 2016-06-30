Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) threw a bullpen session Tuesday at Nationals Park. "It went well. He felt good," manager Dusty Baker said. Strasburg went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday; he is 10-0 this season and signed a contract extension last month.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, mired in a slump, will start at home Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. The Nationals have lost the last seven starts he has made. He is 0-2, 8.59 in his last three starts.

RHP Max Scherzer allowed just two hits and no runs with 10 strikeouts and one walk in 7 1/3 innings in a win on Wednesday against the Mets. He made an impression on Terry Collins, the Mets skipper. "When you're facing a great pitcher like Max, you have to look at everything, but we're just not giving ourselves chances," he said. It was the ninth win of the year for the St. Louis native. "I was able to rebound from that start in Milwaukee," he said.

2B Daniel Murphy had two homers on Wednesday against his former team. He has four homers in nine games against the Mets this year. Mets manager Terry Collins said of Murphy: "He's doing damage against everyone. You can't miss on the inner part of the plate against Daniel Murphy. You can't make mistakes when you have a guy as hot as Dan is right now."

RHP Mat Latos, 28, signed a minor league deal with the Nationals. Latos was 6-2 with a 4.62 ERA this season with the Chicago White Sox before he was released earlier this month. Latos was born in nearby Alexandria, Va., but grew up in Florida. He began his big league career in 2009 and has won 14 games in a season three times.