Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) has now missed 15 games since going on the disabled list June 26. Does manager Dusty Baker know when he may return? "At this point, we still have half of the year to go. I'm more inclined not to rush him. I'm not in a hurry, personally," he said Thursday. Strasburg is eligible to come off the DL on Friday and could pitch Sunday. He threw a bullpen session Thursday, according to MASN.com.

OF Chris Heisey made the start Thursday in right as RF Bryce Harper got the night off. He was 2-for-5 with a two-run single. He has been a valuable pinch hitter this year, and manager Dusty Baker likes to get playing time for his reserves.

RF Bryce Harper got the night off Thursday as the Reds started LHP Brandon Finnegan. "It's that time of the year. We're halfway, so today is the day. He's been playing through things the past couple of days," said manager Dusty Baker.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Friday against the Reds. He is 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA in his last four starts. In four career starts vs. Cincinnati, he is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA.

SS Danny Espinosa hit a grand slam in the third inning Thursday and a three-run shot in the fourth. He homered from each side of the plate.

RHP Lucas Giolito, who made his big league debut Tuesday, could get his second start Sunday if RHP Stephen Strasburg is not ready. Strasburg is eligible to come off the DL on Friday. Giolito pitched four innings and allowed no runs and one hit against the New York Mets in his first game before exiting following a rain delay.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (4-7) allowed four runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in six innings Thursday. Washington had lost the previous seven starts by Gonzalez, who was 0-6 in that stretch. "It is a step in the right direction," Gonzalez said. "I located better; all three of my pitches were working." Said manager Dusty Baker: "He started out a little rough. He settled down."

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a three-run homer in the first off Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan to give the Nationals a 4-1 lead Thursday. It was his first homer since June 17. Zimmerman has 11 homers and is one of six Washington players with at least 10 homers this year.

2B Daniel Murphy, who hit two homers Wednesday against the New York Mets, entered Thursday with a league-best average of .352 and also led the National League in hits with 103.