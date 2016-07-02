Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) has now missed 16 games since going on the disabled list June 26. He was eligible to come off the disabled list Friday, but the Nationals did not make a move. Rookie RHP Lucas Giolito could get his second big league start Sunday against the Reds, though there is also a chance Strasburg could come off the DL and pitch Sunday. "I talked to Strasburg yesterday, and he said he's feeling pretty good. He's expecting to take it, but we will see," manager Dusty Baker said Friday.

RF Bryce Harper was back in the starting lineup Friday after he got the night off Thursday. He had two hits and just missed a game-winning homer in extra innings.

RHP Lucas Giolito, who made his big league debut Tuesday, could get his second start Sunday if RHP Stephen Strasburg is not ready. Strasburg (back) was eligible to come off the DL on Friday. Giolito pitched four innings and allowed no runs and one hit against the New York Mets in his first game, exiting after a rain delay.

INF/OF Trea Turner, a top prospect for the Nationals, has been playing center field for the first time in his pro career this week for Triple-A Syracuse. He came up as a shortstop and saw action at short and second base at the end of last year for the Nationals. With the recent surge of Danny Espinosa, the Washington shortstop who has 15 homers, the clamor to call up Turner to play short has waned.

CF Ben Revere had an RBI double in the 14th inning as the Nationals beat the Reds 3-2 on Friday. "It means a lot. Tonight was Ben's night. He contributed big time," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "When you get a game-winning walk-off like he did, it is huge for his confidence." Revere was acquired in a trade with the Blue Jays in January, and he was on the disabled list early in the season. When he returned his average was well below .200, but he is now up to .225 after going 3-for-7 Friday.