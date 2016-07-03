Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross struggled badly Saturday night and the Nationals wonder if something may be wrong. He gave up 10 hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. "We're looking into some things," manager Dusty Baker said. "We were limiting his innings if you haven't noticed. We usually take him out in the sixth and seventh inning even though he would cry for some more. We were trying to limit his workload. We just got to start a new streak tomorrow. It's big game for us tomorrow."

RHP Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) is slated to make the start on Sunday against the Reds. He has missed 17 games since going on the DL on June 26. Manager Dusty Baker said it could be a "game time decision" Sunday on who starts. Lucas Giolito would make the start if Strasburg does not come off the DL and start.

RF Bryce Harper did not run out a flyball Friday that hit off the wall in center, and Harper only made it to first base and what could have been a double. "You know I wanted to see him on second. I addressed it. He knew he was wrong and said it won't happen again. He knew it right away, so I'm not going to dwell on it," manager Dusty Baker said Saturday. Harper was 1-for-4 Saturday and drove in the tying run in the eighth.

1B Clint Robinson got the start at first on Saturday as Ryan Zimmerman got a night off. Robinson was 0-for-4 and is now hitting .222.

RHP Lucas Giolito, who made his big league debut Tuesday, could get his second start Sunday if RHP Stephen Strasburg is not ready. Strasburg was eligible to come off the DL on Friday. Giolito pitched four innings and allowed no runs and one hit against the New York Mets in his first game.

RHP Bronson Arroyo has not pitched this year for the Nationals after he was signed in the offseason. He made a minor league rehab appearance in the Gulf Coast League on Saturday and gave up no runs in five innings in a 17-0 thrashing of the Cardinals. "He's a guy that did a lot for me in Cincinnati," said Washington manager Dusty Baker, his former skipper with the Reds. "He brings knowledge and wisdom to pitching. This guy is a hard, hard worker."

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (right intercostal strain) made a minor league rehab appearance Saturday for Double-A Harrisburg at Reading, a farm team of his former Philadelphia team. He threw a scoreless inning and did not give up a run or hit. "I heard he's pretty sharp. I hope Papelbon comes out of tonight well, then we'll make a decision," Washington manager Dusty Baker said before Saturday's outing. He went on the DL June 14.