Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list Sunday as Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) came off. Ross started Saturday night against the Reds and was not involved in the decision after he gave up four runs. He made his big league debut in June 2015. "I feel OK. It hasn't been long that the inflammation acted up," he said Sunday.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (upper back strain) came off the disabled list to start at home Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds and did not allow a hit in 6 2/3 innings. He was taken out after throwing 109 pitches and improved to 11-0 this year. "He didn't start off that well in the first inning; he walked the first hitter, but then he settled in," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "He threw an outstanding game. We tried to get him through the seventh, but his pitch count got pretty high, especially his first time up there. It's tough to take a guy out of a no-hitter, but we've got to think about the future, and where he had come from off the DL. Our bullpen came in and did a good job. We needed those innings out of him to kind of preserve our bullpen. Our bullpen is beat up, theirs is beat up, it was a tough series. We won the yearly series against them, we won three out of four against them here." Strasburg has won 14 games in a row dating to last year and is the first National League starter to begin the year 11-0 since Andy Hawkins of the San Diego Padres in 1985.

RHP Lucas Giolito, who made his big league debut Tuesday, could stay in the rotation after RHP Joe Ross went on the disabled list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation. Giolito pitched four innings and allowed no runs and one hit against the New York Mets in his first game on Tuesday.

C Wilson Ramos hit a solo homer in the second inning Sunday against the Reds. It was his 13th homer of the year and came on a 74 mph change from John Lamb that landed in the Reds' bullpen over the left field fence. Ramos had an RBI double in the fifth.

