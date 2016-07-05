Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Michael A. Taylor was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to make room for RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who came off the disabled list. Taylor is hitting .225 in 191 at-bats with 64 strikeouts this year for the Nationals. "We felt Michael needed some at-bats," said manager Dusty Baker. "Also, we weren't in a position to go 12 pitchers right now because of the way our bullpen in these consecutive games the way our bullpen's been. ... But we felt it might help Michael to go down and play. He could be back in 10 games."

RHP Jonathan Papelbon came off the disabled list Monday and threw a scoreless top of the ninth against Milwaukee. "Papelbon looked pretty good. I mean, he looked real good," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "He didn't throw a bunch of pitches. He was around the strike zone. So he gets our bullpen back in sync."

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Tuesday against Milwaukee. He had lost six games in a row before getting a win over Cincinnati in his last start. Before that game, the Nationals had lost his last seven starts. He is 4-7 with a 4.81 ERA this year.

1B Ryan Zimmerman has been struggling at the plate. In 15 games before Monday, he was hitting just .154. He went 0-for-4 Monday and his average fell to .215. He began this year with a lifetime average of .283.

RHP Max Scherzer allowed just one run in six innings but took the loss Monday, throwing 114 pitches as Milwaukee drove up his pitch count. "No there's not a whole bunch you can do about that you got to give the other guys credit for fouling it off," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "That's the thing and those are called tough at bats. You might not get a hit but you end up driving up the pitchers pitch count on that."