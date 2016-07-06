Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was named to the National League All-Star team on Tuesday. He is 11-0 this season and is the only qualified starter without a loss in the National League.

OF Bryce Harper was named Tuesday as a starter for the National League for the All-Star game next week in San Diego. He is hitting .258 with 17 homers after going 1-for-4 Tuesday.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Wednesday in the series finale against the Brewers. Roark is 2-0 in his career against the Brewers in four starts.

SS Danny Espinosa was named the National League player of the week on Tuesday after he hit five homers during the week with two grand slams and a pair of two-homer games. "I don't know if anybody could have done any better. That was a tremendous week," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. Espinosa is hitting .246 after he went 2-for-4 Tuesday. He has 18 homers to lead the team.

INF/OF Trea Turner, who came up as a shortstop, has been playing CF the past week for Triple-A Syracuse. He saw action at second and short last year in Washington when he was called up in August. "I've heard he's doing pretty good. If you can play shortstop, you can almost play anywhere on the field," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager.

LHP Gio Gonzalez went six innings Tuesday against the Brewers and was tagged with the loss as he allowed seven hits, three runs and three walks. He continues to have high pitch counts and the Nationals may consider another option at some point. Washington has lost seven of the last eight starts he has made. He threw 102 pitches but just 57 for strikes and allowed a home run to Aaron Hill. "He threw the ball well except for the home run pitch," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of Gonzalez. "He left it up and over the plate. There was a couple of plays we could've made behind him that hurt him. We've got to score, it's a simple fact." The Brewers had lost six of 10. The Nationals have lost three of their last four to the lowly Cincinnati Reds and Brewers.

1B Ryan Zimmerman entered Tuesday hitting .215, including 0-for-4 on Monday and he went 1-for-4 Tuesday. "Right now he's our hard luck guy, which happens. You have to remain positive no matter what. Zimmerman is a streaky player, but it's easier to stick with him because he has a track record. He's going to have his time to carry us," Washington manager Dusty Baker said.

2B Daniel Murphy, after not starting Monday, started on Tuesday and had two hits, including a double. Earlier in the day it was announced he lost the All-Star game starting nod by 88 votes to Ben Zobrist at second base. But Murphy is a reserve.

C Wilson Ramos was named an All-Star for the first time Tuesday. He was 0-for-4 but is still heading .335 and is among the top-hitting catchers in the majors.