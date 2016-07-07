Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) has been doing a lot of running after he went on the disabled list July 3, according to manager Dusty Baker. Ross is 7-4 this year in 16 starts.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (11-0) said he is looking forward to being in his hometown, San Diego, for the All-Star game on Tuesday. "It should be a lot of fun coming home and seeing family again," Strasburg said Wednesday. Does Washington manager Dusty Baker think Strasburg should be the starter? "That is up to Terry Collins," Baker said of the Mets and National League skipper. Strasburg is the first National League pitcher since Andy Hawkins of the San Diego Padres in 1985 to start the year 11-0.

OF Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in the first Wednesday. He hit cleanup in the game after batting third all season. He switched spots with Daniel Murphy against the Brewers. "I had that feeling last night. I hope it ignites us," manager Dusty Baker said of the switch. For one day it certainly did, as Harper lined a three-run homer to left as the Washington Nationals hit three homers overall to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4. "Whatever skips wants to do, whatever he says goes," Harper said of hitting fourth. "I just want to win ballgames."

RHP Tanner Roark went seven innings and allowed four runs on Wednesday against the Brewers to get the win. "He's been tough on us, we took advantage of some mistakes in that inning. He's tough," manager Craig Counsell of the Brewers said of Roark. Said manager Dusty Baker of Roark: "Tanner has been steady all year long. He has been a big factor in our success."

RHP Lucas Giolito will start on Thursday in New York against the Mets. He made his big league debut against the Mets in Washington June 28 and pitched four scoreless innings before he was pulled after a rain delay. He began the year at Double-A Harrisburg as one of the top pitching prospects in the minors. "That is a big series in New York," manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. "We are trying to put some distance" on the Mets.

1B Ryan Zimmerman has struggled for the last few weeks. But he had two hits Wednesday, including a two-run homer off Matt Garza. "That was big. He needed it. We needed it," said manager Dusty Baker. Zimmerman is hitting .221 with 12 homers.