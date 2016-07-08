Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will look to cap an unbeaten first half, as well as make his final pitch to start for the National League in next week's All-Star Game, when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. He will be auditioning in front of Mets manager Terry Collins, who is also the NL's skipper. Strasburg won for the 11th time in as many decisions in his most recent start last Sunday, when he walked four and struck out five over 6 2/3 no-hit innings as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds, 12-1. He was lifted after throwing 109 pitches in his first start following a brief stint on the disabled list due to an upper back strain. Strasburg is 6-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

LHP Oliver Perez had an unusual night Thursday, when he took the defeat in relief for the Nationals yet also delivered two hits in a 9-7 loss to the Mets. Perez gave up the go-ahead three-run homer to Mets 1B Wilmer Flores in the fifth inning and ended up allowing the three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 1 1/3 innings. But he also singled leading off the fifth, when he scored on a fielder's choice grounder by 2B Daniel Murphy, and doubled with one out in the sixth, when he batted for himself because the Nationals only had a three-man bench with 1B Ryan Zimmerman unavailable due to general soreness. The two-hit game was the first for Perez since May 2, 2007, when he was a member of the Mets. It was the first time a relief pitcher recorded two hits as a batter since Colorado Rockies RHP Esmil Rogers achieved the feat on July 30, 2011. On the mound, Perez is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 36 games this season.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (general soreness) did not play Thursday, when the Nationals fell to the Mets, 9-7. Before the game, manager Dusty Baker didn't reveal where Zimmerman was sore, only that he was not dealing with a flare-up of the plantar fasciitis he battled earlier this season. Baker said Thursday afternoon that Zimmerman was day-to-day but he said after the game that the Nationals might have to make a roster move Friday to avoid being as short on the bench as they were Thursday. Zimmerman is batting .221 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 74 games this season.

2B Daniel Murphy continued to torment his former club Thursday night, when he went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in the Nationals' 9-7 loss to the Mets. Murphy, who spent the first seven seasons of his big league career with the Mets before signing with the Nationals as a free agent last December, delivered an RBI single in the fourth, hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice in the fifth and hit his career-high 15th homer in the seventh. In 10 games this season against the Mets, Murphy is batting .425 (17-for-40) with five homers and 14 RBIs. The big night Thursday lifted his National League-leading average to .346 and increased his RBI total to 59, which is just 19 shy of his career high, set in 2013.