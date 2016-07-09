Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg completed an unbeaten first half Friday night, when he earned the win after allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Mets, 3-1. Strasburg, who thew 6 2/3 no-hit innings in his previous start Sunday, improved to 12-0 in becoming the first National League pitcher to begin a season with at least 12 straight wins since Rube Marquard opened up 18-0 for the New York Giants in 1912. He is also the first pitcher to reach the All-Star Break with at least 10 wins and no losses since Dave McNally was 13-0 prior to the All-Star Game for the Baltimore Orioles in 1969. Strasburg was selected to his second All-Star Game earlier in the week, but the Nationals announced Friday he will not pitch. He said he agreed with the decision because he hopes to start the Nationals first game following the All-Star Break. Strasburg has a 2.62 ERA in 16 starts this season and has 132 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings.

RHP Lucas Giolito was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, one day after he struggled against the Mets in his second big league start. Giolito blanked the Mets over four innings in his first career start June 28 but gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four on Thursday. With the All-Star Break beginning Monday, it is possible Giolito makes just one start for Syracuse before being recalled. Giolito will be making his Triple-A debut when he gets into a game for Syracuse. He went 5-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 14 starts for Double-A Harrisburg prior to his promotion to the Nationals.

OF Michael Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. The promotion comes four days after Taylor was optioned to Syracuse, but he played just one game during which he went 1-for-4 before being brought back to replace 1B Ryan Zimmerman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Taylor, who is expected to fill a bench role for the Nationals, is hitting .225 with six homers, 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 60 major league games this season.

IF Trea Turner was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. It is the second trip to the majors this season for Turner, who went 3-for-3 in two games last month. While Turner has dabbled in the outfield at Syracuse, manager Dusty Baker said Friday he will likely serve as a backup infielder during this stint with the Nationals. Turner is batting .302 with six homers, 33 RBIs and 25 stolen bases for Syracuse.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (right rib cage strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Thursday. Zimmerman was injured while taking a swing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. He was described as day-to-day by manager Dusty Baker on Thursday, but Baker said the possibility of Zimmerman requiring an extended absence if he aggravated the injury, coupled with the Nationals playing with a three-man bench Thursday, factored into the decision to place Zimmerman on the disabled list. It is the fifth disabled list stint in the last three seasons for Zimmerman, who has played just 230 out of a possible 412 games since the start of the 2014 season. Zimmerman is batting .221 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs in 74 games this year.

RHP Max Scherzer, a freshly-minted All-Star, will take the mound for the Nationals on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer, who is 9-6 with a 3.21 ERA and a major league-leading 155 strikeouts, was named to the National League All-Star team on Friday as a replacement for his teammate, RHP Stephen Strasburg, who will attend the All-Star Game but not pitch in it. This is the fourth straight All-Star Game nod for Scherzer, who started the 2013 Midsummer Classic for the American League at Citi Field. Scherzer took the loss in his most recent start Monday, when he gave up one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Nationals fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0. In 10 career games (nine starts) against the Mets, Scherzer is 4-3 with a 2.03 ERA. Scherzer threw a no-hitter against the Mets last Oct. 3, when he struck out 17 and walked none while allowing only one baserunner who reached via an error in a 2-0 win at Citi Field.