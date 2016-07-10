Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Gio Gonzalez will hope to snap out of a slump by returning to one of his favorite road venues Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Gonzalez took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Nationals fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2. Over his last nine starts, Gonzalez is 1-7 with a 7.66 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 1.86 to 4.79. Gonzalez thrives at Citi Field, where he is 7-1 with a 1.53 ERA in 12 career starts. It is his second-lowest ERA for any venue in which he has pitched more than two times. He earned the win the last time he pitched at Citi Field on May 18, when Gonzalez allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings in the Nationals' 7-1 victory.

RHP Max Scherzer continued his recent surge Saturday, when he earned the win after allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven innings as the Nationals beat the Mets, 6-1. It was the third straight start in which Scherzer has allowed one run or fewer and the sixth time he has done so in his last eight starts, a stretch in which he is 5-2 with a 1.66 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.05 to 3.03. Scherzer, who was named to the NL All-Star team Friday, is 10-6 and leads the majors with 164 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy continued his uncanny mastery of his former team Saturday night, when he went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs in the Nationals' 6-1 win over the Mets. Murphy struck out in the first before lacing an RBI single in the third, an RBI double in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh. Needing a triple to complete the cycle in the ninth inning, Murphy coaxed an eight-pitch walk. Murphy, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Mets before signing with the Nationals last December, is batting .438 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 12 games this season against the Mets. Overall this season, Murphy leads the majors with a .349 average while leading the National League in multi-hit games (38), hits (116) and total bases (197) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.593). He has 16 homers, a career high, and 64 RBIs, which is just 14 shy of his career high set in 2013.