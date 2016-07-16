Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg improved to 13-0 on Friday as he allowed just three hits and one run in eight innings. The right-hander is now 16-0 since last September. "He's been outstanding; his record speaks for himself. It seems he's in the best shape of his life. We urged him to increase his work in between starts, it seems like it has paid off," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. His catcher on Friday was Wilson Ramos. "In my opinion, this is the best year I've seen him pitch. I've been talking a lot to him, telling him to let his pitches work. We have a great team behind him. His attitude is the biggest difference," Ramos said through a translator.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Saturday against the Pirates. He is 8-5 with a 3.01 ERA this year. It will be his first career start against the Pirates, who he has faced twice out of the bullpen.

1B Clint Robinson made the start Friday after Daniel Murphy was a late scratch with general leg soreness. Murphy is normally a second baseman who has seen action at first against lefty pitchers with right-handed hitter Ryan Zimmerman on the disabled list. Robinson bats from the left side and he had two hits, including an RBI single.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left rib cage strain) has been on the disabled list since July 8. "Zimmerman has been taking treatment around the clock. I'm confident, but not convinced. I don't know if we caught it in time," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. Zimmerman is hitting .221 in 281 at-bats this year with 12 homers and 38 RBIs.

2B Daniel Murphy was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday with "general leg soreness," according to the Nationals. Murphy did not play against the Pirates. "He hurt his leg in the all-star game, so we decided that it would be best that he didn't play today, and I'm not sure about tomorrow. We can't lose Murphy for any period of time," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. Murphy is hitting .348 with 17 homers. "After speaking with the training staff, it was the best idea to just take the day off," Murphy said.

CF Ben Revere, who did not play Friday, certainly should be in the starting lineup Saturday. He is hitting .583 in his career against RHP Gerrit Cole, slated to come off the disabled list and start Saturday for Pittsburgh. Revere is hitting .224 this year.