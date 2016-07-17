Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark was impressive again Saturday, giving up only five singles and no runs in eight innings. "We had some balls hit hard tonight -- they were just right at guys. At the end of the day, he made some pitches, but on the flip side we put some good swings on the ball," Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison said. Roark now has nine wins this year. "Good two-seam life. We had some balls to hit, we didn't hit them. He used his breaking ball and changeup effectively," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Roark won 15 games as a starter in 2014 then spent most of last year in the bullpen. "He's like a warrior. He's the epitome of a competitor. He wanted this spot, he got it, and he's not going to give it up," manager Dusty Baker said of Roark as the No. 4 starter.

3B Anthony Rendon had two hits, including a homer, on Saturday. It was the 10th homer of the year for Rendon, who hit cleanup for the first time this year. "I think Anthony will have a great second half," manager Dusty Baker said.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left ribcage strain) took ground balls at first base during batting practice Saturday. He has been on the DL since July 8 and is hitting .221 in 281 at-bats this year with 12 homers and 38 RBIs.

2B Daniel Murphy was out of the starting lineup for the second day in a row on Saturday with a hamstring injury that he suffered Tuesday in the All-Star Game. "He's better," manager Dusty Baker said. "From my experience with hamstrings, when they tell me they're ready, I give them an extra day. He'll play tomorrow." He is listed as day to day.

CF Ben Revere, who did not start Friday, was in the lineup Saturday. He entered the game hitting .583 in his career against Gerrit Cole, the Pittsburgh starter, but fanned his first two trips against him. Revere was 0-for-3 and is hitting .221.

