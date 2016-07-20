Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Abel de Los Santos, who pitched in two games for the Nationals in 2015, was claimed off waivers from Washington by the Cincinnati Reds.

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) has been on the disabled list since July 3. "He looked very good today. He threw 35 consecutive pitches today. He had good velocity, good slider. Barring setbacks, he may go out and pitch somewhere this weekend," manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was called up from Triple-A Syracuse to make his big league debut in a start on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He gave up six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings though he did strike out the side in the third after giving up four runs in the first two innings. "The kid threw the ball pretty good. He had good command of the strike zone. We had to let him go as long as he did because of the 18 inning game," Baker said after the game. "You can tell his future is very bright. We just have to tighten up a few things, but you can tell he will be here for a long time." Said Lopez, through a translator: "I felt like the location of the fastball was very good, but they were anticipating the fast ball, so once I started mixing up my pitches I did better." He made 14 starts for Double-A Harrisburg and two for Triple-A Syracuse this year. He last pitched in the minors on July 5 but he did appear in the Futures Game in San Diego earlier this month.

RF Bryce Harper entered Tuesday with an average of .185 in his last seven games and .241 in his last 15 games. He was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .248.

LHP Sammy Solis (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. That made room for RHP Reynaldo Lopez, who made his first big league start Tuesday. Solis is 1-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 25 games. He has finished seven games but has no saves. "He just had the MRI done today. I haven't heard anything yet. He said it's (his knee) been bothering him for quite some time." Solis is 1-3, 2.43 in 25 games out of the bullpen.

3B Anthony Rendon was out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday. "He's sick. That's pure and simple. He may be available to pinch hit today," said manager Dusty Baker. Daniel Murphy made his first start at third base this season Tuesday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left rib cage strain) was doing running drills before the game Sunday and he took grounders at first base before Tuesday's game. He has been on the DL since July 8 and is hitting .221 with 12 homers in 74 games. "He was running the bases because you don't want your legs to get out of shape while you're trying to get the rest of your body in shape," said manager Dusty Baker. "We have to make a decision whether we want to put him on a rehab assignment or not. The last thing we want is a setback."

INF Daniel Murphy started at third base for the first time with the Nationals on Tuesday. He came up as a third baseman for the New York Mets and has played mostly second this year for Washington. Regular 3B Anthony Rendon was sick. Murphy was 2-for-4 and is hitting .352.