Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday after he began the year with Single-A Potomac of the Carolina League. He was an eighth-round pick last year by the Nationals and just the second member of that class to make the majors, after pitcher Carson Fulmer of the Chicago White Sox. He threw a perfect ninth as the Nationals won 8-1. "For the first time I was actually nervous. After the first pitch the nerves went away. I just knew not to change a thing and just go out there and do what I do," he said.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was sent back to Triple-A after he made his big league debut Tuesday. He gave up 10 hits with nine strikeouts in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is one of the top prospects in the system and there is a good chance he will be back in Washington by the end of the year.

LHP Nick Lee was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Wednesday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Koda Glover. Lee, 25, was 1-1 with one save and a 4.54 ERA in 32 relief appearances for Double-A Harrisburg this season.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Thursday for the Nationals. He is 13-0 and is the first National League starter since 1912 to begin the year 13-0. He has not been charged with a loss since last September.

3B Anthony Rendon was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after he missed the last two games with an illness. He hit a solo homer in the eighth and was 2-for-4, lifting his average to .257.

INF Trea Turner had a triple for the second game in a row and also stole home -- the first for the Nationals since 2010. "It was a big play and it was exciting. We didn't have a play actually on, I was just ready for anything, then I made a decision and it worked out," he said. Turner has played in seven games for the Nationals this year. "I think I've played well; I can do better. I enjoy being here. I just have to play my game and if it works out, it works out," he said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez got the win as he allowed one run and three hits in six innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. "I just pounded the strike zone and tried to be aggressive," he said as he lowered his ERA to 4.53.