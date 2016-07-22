Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since July 3. "He's doing better," manager Dusty Baker said. "He's doing fine."

RHP Stephen Strasburg gave up six runs in six innings Thursday against the Dodgers and lost for the first time this year. Strasburg (13-1) was the first National League starter to begin the season 13-0 since 1912. He had not lost since Sept. 9, 2015, against the Mets at home, and in his previous four starts, he allowed just three earned runs and 11 hits. "Sometimes you make decent pitches, sometimes you make really bad pitches and they hit it as well. I just tried to battle out there today," Strasburg said. "We'll learn from it, and we'll get back out there and I'll give them a better chance to win next time out."

OF Chris Heisey made a rare start in left field Thursday against the Dodgers as Jayson Werth got the day off. Heisey played in 33 games for Los Angeles last year and spent most of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had two hits Thursday and is now hitting .241.

RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Friday against San Diego. Roark struck out 11 Padres in a 2014 game. This year, he is 9-5 with a 2.82 ERA in 20 games, including 19 starts. The University of Illinois product won 15 games as a starter in 2014 and spent most of last season in the bullpen. He was the winning pitcher in an 8-5 decision at San Diego on June 16.

LHP Sammy Solis (right knee inflammation) is making progress and hopes to come off the disabled list soon. "I think I'm ready Sunday," Solis said Thursday. "The 15 days is up Sunday, so it's (close). We'll see, it all depends on how I'm progressing through my program. We are really working at it right now. We're three to four hours a day of treatment. It kind of all depends on how I'm feeling come Sunday when the 15 days is up. We'll see what they do."

2B Trea Turner got the start at second and led off Thursday, a day after stealing home as part of a double steal. Turner, who went 1-for-5 on Thursday, has hit safely in each of his past five games.

OF Jayson Werth came off the bench for a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning. He has reached base 25 games in a row, the longest streak in the majors.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left rib cage strain) was sent to Class A Potomac to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, and he went 2-for-4. He has been on the disabled list since July 8 and is hitting .221 with 12 homers in 74 games.