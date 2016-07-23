Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) is slated to make a minor league rehab appearance this weekend, according to manager Dusty Baker. He has been on the disabled list since July 3 and is 7-4 in 16 starts this year.

RHP Tanner Roark had his worst outing since early June Friday. Roark was pulled after giving up five runs and four hits (including two homers) in five innings. "I pride myself on going deep in the ballgames and giving my all for as long as I can. Everyone has nicks here and there, but just have to push through and keep getting better," Roark said.

LHP Sammy Solis (right knee inflammation) made a minor league rehab appearance Friday for Class A Potomac. He went one inning and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.

OF Jayson Werth entered Friday having reached base 25 games in a row, the best active mark in the majors. He hit a solo homer in the first to extend the streak to 26. "The big boys hit at this time of the year," manager Dusty Baker said.

INF Stephen Drew has been under the weather the past few days. "He is better," said manager Dusty Baker, who added the reserve ate some chicken and rice. Drew did not play Friday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left rib cage strain) began his minor league assignment Thursday by going 2-for-4 for Class A Potomac in a 4-2 win at home over Winston-Salem. He has been on the disabled list since July 8. "He told me that he felt good," manager Dusty Baker said after he played Thursday. Zimmerman played again Friday for Potomac and was 1-for-5. Baker said Zimmerman is slated to play Saturday in the minors, get Sunday off and join the team when a road trip begins Tuesday in Cleveland.

RHP Max Scherzer starts Saturday against the Padres. He is 2-2 with a 2.57 ERA in his career against the Padres and did not figure in the decision June 18 at Petco Park as he allowed one run in six innings. He has held San Diego outfielder Matt Kemp to one hit in 11 at-bats. Scherzer may want to be careful with San Diego All-Star first baseman Wil Myers, who has two homers and four hits in six at-bats against Scherzer.

CF Ben Revere, the leadoff hitter, began Friday with an on-base average of .264 -- well below the norm for leadoff hitters. He was 0-for-5 and made the last out of the game. Some fans are pushing for young Trea Turner to bat in the leadoff spot, and that could happen if Revere continues to struggle. He has a .259 on-base average and a slugging mark below .300 in his first year with the Nationals. Revere was traded in January by the Toronto Blue Jays to Washington for former Nationals closer Drew Storen.