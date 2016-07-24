Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) is slated to make a minor league rehab appearance on Sunday for Class A Hagerstown of the South Atlantic League. He has been on the DL since July 3 and is 7-4 in 16 starts this year.

LHP Sammy Solis (right knee inflammation) could make a minor league rehab appearance on Sunday for Class A Hagerstown. He went one inning and allowed one hit with three strikeouts against Winston Salem in a 9-8 win as Potomac scored two in the last of the ninth on Friday -- his first rehab appearance.

RHP Lucas Giolito will make his third big league start on Sunday when he faces the Padres. He made his big league debut at home on June 28 against New York Mets and also started in New York against the Mets. He made a start on Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse and went 6 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and no runs in a win over Gwinnett, a farm team of the Atlanta Braves. He had two walks and seven strikeouts. This year in the minors, he is 6-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 16 starts at three levels.

OF Jayson Werth entered Saturday having reached base 26 games in a row, the best mark in the majors. He singled in his second trip to the plate to extend the mark to 27.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left rib cage strain) had his second minor league rehab appearance on Saturday for Class A Potomac. He was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader with Winston-Salem. He has been on the DL since July 8. Baker said Zimmerman is slated to join the team when a road trip begins with a game on Tuesday in Cleveland.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up two runs in seven innings on Saturday but did not figure in the decision. He now has a 2.92 ERA and has allowed two runs or less in eight of his last nine starts.

CF Ben Revere, the leadoff hitter, entered Saturday with two hits in last 20 at-bats. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. His average is now .216, mostly in the leadoff spot. His .262 on-base average is well below the average for leadoff hitters.