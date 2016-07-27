Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Sammy Solis (right knee inflammation) was activated from the disabled list Monday. He made two minor league rehab appearances, allowing one run in two innings.

LHP Sammy Solis (knee) was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. Solis has a 2.43 ERA in 25 games for Washington.

LHP Sammy Solis was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Solis was out for 13 games with right knee inflammation.

RHP Lucas Giolito was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, a day after his third major league start. He has no decisions and a 4.91 ERA for Washington. On Sunday against the Padres, he gave up four runs (two earned) in 3 1/3 innings with three walks and no strikeouts.

RHP Lucas Giolito was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

OF Michael Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated from the 15-day disabled list, the Nationals announced on Tuesday. Zimmerman (ribcage) had been sidelined since July 7. Zimmerman, 31, is experiencing the worst season of his career. He entered Tuesday's contest with 12 homers and 38 RBIs while batting a career-low .221.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Zimmerman missed 13 games with a left rib cage strain.