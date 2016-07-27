Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper, who is hitting .187 in the month of July (14-for-75) was moved to the No.2 spot in the order Tuesday. Manager Dusty Baker said he didn't want Harper to change his approach when hitting No.2. "Just get some hits," Baker said. "He's been struggling for a little while, but talent rises to its own level." Harper has hit third in the lineup in 79 games this year. The change didn't help Harper Tuesday night as he was 0-for-5.

LHP Sammy Solis was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. Solis missed 13 games with an inflamed right knee. In 25 relief appearances prior to getting hurt, he was 1-3 with a 2.43 ERA.

RHP Lucas Giolito has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. In three starts with the Nationals, Giolito did not have a decision and had a 4.91 ERA.

OF Michael A. Taylor, who had an 18-game hitting streak earlier this season, has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. In 66 games with the Nationals, Taylor hit .222 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.

SS Trea Turner made his first major league start in center field Tuesday. Turner played his first nine major league games at second base. He was primarily a shortstop in the minor leagues. "If a guy can play shortstop he can play almost anywhere," said manager Dusty Baker.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon gave up three runs, two earned, in the ninth inning, turning a 6-4 Nationals lead into a 7-6 Nationals loss. In his last two appearances, which have come in the Nationals' last two games, both ninth inning losses, Papelbon has pitched 2/3 of an inning and given up seven runs, six earned, six hits and three walks. Asked how he thinks Papelbon looks, Manager Dusty Baker said, "Right now he doesn't look like Pap. He doesn't look very good."

LHP Gio Gonzalez pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs and would have been the winning pitcher had the Nationals bullpen not melted down in the ninth inning. However, in eight career starts vs. Cleveland Gonzalez is 5-0 with a 1.07 ERA.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated off the disabled list prior to Tuesday's game. Zimmerman missed 13 games with a left rib cage strain. Zimmerman was involved in a key play in the ninth inning, when he fielded a bunt by C Chris Gimenez, and threw wildly to first base for an error that helped open the door to a three-run game-winning rally by the Indians. "I got to it in plenty of time. I rushed it a little, but obviously that's a play I have to make," Zimmerman said.