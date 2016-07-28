Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg. Difo replaces INF Stephen Drew, who was placed on the disabled list with vertigo-like symptoms. In 96 games at Harrisburg, Difo hit .255, with five home runs 33 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

RHP Stephen Strasburg was almost untouchable in his 4-1 win over Cleveland on Wednesday. Strasburg pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. "He's really good," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He can throw it by you. Throws his fastball to both sides of the plate, with a ton of finish. Slider, change, he's got everything. It's impressive."

OF Bryce Harper went 0-for-4, marking just the second time in his career that he has gone hitless in five consecutive games. It also happened in August of 2012. Harper is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and is hitting .177 in July (14-for-79).

RHP Blake Treinen got C Roberto Perez to ground into a game-ending double play to pick up his first major league save. "It's awesome, but I'm more excited about us getting the win," said Treinen. "I was absolutely trying to get a double play and was fortunate to get a swing from him that got the ground ball."

OF Trea Turner, starting his second career game in center field, was 3-for-4 and drove in three of the Nationals' four runs in their 4-1 win over Cleveland. Turner has hit safely in eight of nine games since the all-star break, and he has reached base safely in all nine, going 12-for-40 (.300) with two doubles, three triples, six runs scored and nine RBI. "What a game Turner had," Manager Dusty Baker said. "Clutch hits like that. That's what we need, and with his speed, he creates havoc."

DH Jayson Werth drew a walk in the second inning. That extended his streak of having reached base in a career-high 30 consecutive games. That's the longest active streak in the majors.

INF Stephen Drew has been placed on the disabled list with vertigo-like symptoms. Drew has left the team to return to Washington for further tests. "At first we thought it was the same (flu) bug everybody else had but their bug was like a two day bug and his has been almost a week now," Manager Dusty Baker said. "We'll try to find out what's wrong with him so he can get back because he's a big part of our team."

2B Daniel Murphy's hitting streak ended on Tuesday but was revived Wednesday. A scoring change from Tuesday's game extended Murphy's hitting streak to 12 games. A grounder hit by Murphy in the first inning was originally ruled an error on 3B Juan Uribe, but the official scorer changed it to a hit on Wednesday. So instead of going 0-for-5 in Tuesday's game Murphy was 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. He homered in the sixth inning on Wednesday to push the streak to 13 games.