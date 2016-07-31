Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez suffered through a bout of wildness in his second major league start Saturday, helping produce a no-decision in a 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Nationals staked Lopez to a 3-0 lead before two walks helped set the stage for a three-run Giants fourth inning, which ended Lopez's day. He allowed three runs on four hits and five walks in four innings.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon is expected to move into a set-up role when RHP Mark Melancon joins the Nationals after having been acquired in a trade Saturday. Papelbon has recorded 26 saves in 31 opportunities since joining the Nationals last July 29. He has 19 saves this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will seek to cap an impressive July on the final day of the month on Sunday when he faces the San Francisco Giants. Gonzalez, who entered the month with a 4.81 ERA, has held all four opponents in July to three or fewer runs, recording a 2-1 record that featured wins over the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

2B Daniel Murphy (tightness in left leg) sat out Saturday's 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Murphy said he experienced pain in his leg during Thursday's series opener on a cold San Francisco night, then had to come out of Friday's game early. The injury is not considered to be serious.

RHP Mark Melancon was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates before Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Melancon is expected to take over the Nationals' closer role when he joins the team either Sunday in San Francisco or Monday in Arizona. The right-hander has recorded the best ERA in baseball since 2013 (1.80) and the most wins in the majors since 2014 (114).

RHP Mark Melancon was traded to Washington on Saturday in exchange for LHPs Felipe Rivero and Taylor Hearn. Melancon spent four years with Pittsburgh, going 10-10 with a 1.80 ERA and 130 saves.