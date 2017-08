1B Ryan Zimmerman was held out of the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch in the left wrist during the ninth inning Sunday. X-rays were negative. "It's swollen," manager Dusty Baker said. "Dodged a bullet it isn't broken." Zimmerman had just returned after missing three weeks because of a strained rib cage.

2B Daniel Murphy (hamstring) returned to the lineup and hit cleanup after not starting Saturday and Sunday. Through the weekend, he led the NL in batting average and OPS.