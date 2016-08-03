Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (shoulder inflammation) reported he had normal soreness following his rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse. Ross gave up seven hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. "Our next step is to see how he comes out of this in a couple of days," manager Dusty Baker said. "We're hoping at worst he has one more (rehab) outing. Certainly it has been tough to fill that position (in the rotation)." The Nationals have discussed using a four-man rotation around off days Thursday, next Monday and the following Thursday, Baker said. No decision has been reached.

1B Clint Robinson was 2-for-5 with an RBI while starting at first base in place of 1B Ryan Zimmerman, held out after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Sunday.

CF/2B Trea Turner was 2-for-6 with a two-run triple while making his fourth start of the season in center field in place of Ben Revere. "We are just trying to field the best team we can," manager Dusty Baker said. Turner has played mostly infield through his career and remains a work in progress in the outfield, albeit an athletic one. "There are still some things that are going to come up," Baker said. "So far, so good. You have to know when to take a chance and dive, when to hold them at first base versus second or third. I'll take young exuberance. At the same time, young exuberance with some thought process along with it. That's our job, to help that progress along."

1B Ryan Zimmerman did not play Monday, a day after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist in the ninth. X-rays were negative, manager Dusty Baker said. "It's swollen. Dodged a bullet that it isn't broken," Baker said. "We feel very fortunate he is day-to-day. I was very concerned. Any time you get hit on the hand or the wrist ... there are a lot of bones in there, and you are always thinking there is not any meat for protection. You hate to sustain any injuries this late in the season." Zimmerman earlier missed three weeks with a rib cage strain and was activated July 26. "He is just now trying to get himself together to take us down the stretch," Baker said.

2B Daniel Murphy was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI in his return to the starting lineup after missing two starts due to hamstring soreness. Murphy was removed in the sixth inning Friday, did not play Saturday and was used as a pinch hitter Sunday. On Monday, he was replaced by PR Ben Revere after his fifth-inning double gave the Nationals a 9-1 lead. Asked if it was OK that he was removed, Murphy said, "Dusty (Baker) seemed to think so. I do what the skipper said. There is less second-guessing."