Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2B Wilmer Difo had three singles and drove in a run after learning a few hours before the game that he was to make his first stat of the season at second base when RF Bryce Harper (illness) had to be replaced. "It was a big night for him, a big night for us," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. Trea Turner, originally scheduled to play second, started in center field.

RF Chris Heisey was 1-for-3 with a bases-empty homer playing in his third straight game after sitting out the previous five. "I think he needs reps," manager Dusty Baker said. Heisey was originally slated to play center field, but he started in right when RF Bryce Harper was a late scratch.

RF Bryce Harper (illness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday.

RF Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the starting lineup Tuesday because of illness. "He was real sick," manager Dusty Baker said. "They gave him some IVs. Hopefully he'll be OK tomorrow." Harper had a hit and two walks in the first game of the Arizona series on Monday and is in the midst of a 7-for-59 (.119) skid since the day before the All-Star break. Harper, the 2015 NL MVP, is hitting .235 with 20 homers after batting .330 with 42 homers a season ago. Baker said Harper has talked to his father and to the coaching staff, has watched video and has make a few adjustments to try to break out.

LF Jayson Werth was 3-for-5 with a homer in what is expected to be his last scheduled start until the Nationals return home to play San Francisco beginning Friday. Manager Dusty Baker said Werth is unlikely to start the final game of the series in Arizona on Wednesday, and with a travel day Thursday, that would mean two consecutive days off. Werth, hitting .254 with 12 homers, has played 29 of the past 30 games dating to June 25.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) was held out of the lineup for the second straight game

1B Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) was held out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Sunday. "Whenever you get hit in a bone -- the ankle, the wrist, the knee -- there is no meat," manager Dusty Baker said. "It's sore. We just thought it would be best if we waited another day."

2B Daniel Murphy was 2-for-5 with two RBIs while starting at first base Tuesday, when 1B Ryan Zimmerman (wrist) was given a second straight day off. Murphy was removed in the fifth inning Monday after reaching base in all four of his plate appearances and scoring three times, and manager Dusty Baker said part of the reason to put Murphy at first Tuesday was in an attempt to keep his activity more limited, at least in the field. Murphy did not start the final two games of the weekend series in San Francisco while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. "With all that running he did in that short period of time, that's when you get an injury, when your legs are tired," Baker said. Murphy left in the eighth inning Tuesday.

C Wilson Ramos was 2-for-5 with a tiebreaking three-run homer Tuesday at Arizona. He is unlikely to start the series finale Wednesday, manager Dusty Baker said. With a travel day Thursday, that would give him two days off in a row. Ramos, hitting .331 with 16 homers and 59 RBIs, has played in 16 of 17 games since the All-Star break.