Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was taken off his minor league rehab assignment, manager Dusty Baker said Friday. Baker was not sure when Ross would pitch again. Ross is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Saturday in the second game of the series. He is 15-1 with a 2.69 ERA this season and leads the league in wins and winning percentage. He ranks among the league leaders in several other categories.

RF Bryce Harper entered Friday with an average of .130 in his last seven games, .115 in his last 15 and .194 in his last 30. Harper had an infield single in the first and a sac fly in the third Friday. "Sooner or later Harper will really bust out of this," manager Dusty Baker said. Harper ended up 1-for-3 and is hitting .235.

SS Danny Espinosa entered Friday hitting .115 in his last 15 games and .196 in his last 30. He was 0-for-3 Friday with two strikeouts and his average fell to .222.

LHP Gio Gonzalez went seven innings Friday and allowed just two hits and one run -- a solo homer to Angel Pagan. He got the win as he walked just one after he had walked at least two in each of his previous six starts. "It is a little bit less pressure," Gonzalez said of pitching with a lead. "Our offense will come through big time. We had some great plays defensively. With this rotation I am trying to keep up with the rest of the guys." After giving up 15 runs in three starts through late June, the veteran lefty has yielded just 10 runs in his last six outings. "He's a good pitcher and he pitched well," said Bruce Bochy, the Giants manager. "He kept us off balanced. That was a well-pitched game."

INF Stephen Drew (inner ear issue) has been on the disabled list since July 27 with vertigo-like symptoms. He is hitting .262 in 51 games and has been a valuable bench player.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (bruised left wrist) did not play for the fourth game in a row Friday. Manager Dusty Baker hopes Zimmerman can avoid a trip to the disabled list. Clint Robinson started at first Friday.