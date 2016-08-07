Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg had the shortest outing of the season and lost for the second time in four starts on Saturday. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and four runs to the Giants. "I feel like I was scuffling the whole game," Strasburg said. "Yanking some pitches. Yeah, I retired nine of the first 10, but I didn't really feel like I was executing and it just kind of caught up to me. They grinded. Had some balls in play go their way. Just have to do a better job of executing pitches."

RF Bryce Harper struck out in his first three trips to the plate Saturday. He was replaced in the top of the seventh in right by Brian Goodwin, who was making his big league debut. Harper fouled a pitch back in his second at-bat and grimaced in pain before an athletic trainer looked him over. Harper entered the game hitting .149 in his last 15 games and .181 in his last 105 at-bats. His average has fallen to .233.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Sunday in the series finale against the Giants. He leads the league in games pitched of at least seven innings while allowing no runs, which he has done seven times. Roark is 11-6.

OF Brian Goodwin was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as 1B Ryan Zimmerman went on the disabled list with a left wrist contusion. Goodwin was drafted by the Nationals in 2011 out of Miami Dade College. He is hitting .282 with 11 homers and 14 steals in 109 games with Syracuse. He made his MLB debut Saturday night as he came on in the top of the seventh inning to play right in place of Bryce Harper. Goodwin flied out deep to right in his only at-bat.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (bruised left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 1. Zimmerman is hitting .222 with 12 homers in 80 games. "Yeah, it's really frustrating," the 31-year-old told reporters Saturday. "I think I've done a pretty good job trying to stay even-keel with it. A lot of this stuff, I wouldn't say you can control, but coming back I was feeling pretty good, and obviously we have a really good team. They'll be fine and it shouldn't be too long, but I enjoy playing baseball. Not being able to do it is tough."