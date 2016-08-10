Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper was out of the lineup Tuesday night for the second straight game because of neck stiffness. Harper left Saturday's game against the Giants early and then sat out Sunday's series finale. "It's the same thing. We were hoping that these couple days (would help)," manager Dusty Baker said before Washington's 3-1 loss to Cleveland. "He's been getting worked on and stuff. Anybody that's had a stiff neck realizes how tough that is, especially to swing. He's on a day-to-day basis."

LF Jayson Werth extended his on-base streak to 39 games with a first-inning walk in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss to the Indians. It's the longest active streak in the major leagues and the longest streak this season. He wasn't done, adding a homer in the eighth, his 14th of the season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-9, 4.13) starts in the series finale against the Indians on Wednesday night and looks to continue his recent turnaround. He enters the start with a 3-1 record and a 2.03 ERA in his last five starts, including 6 1/3 innings with just two earned runs allowed in a no-decision at Cleveland on July 16.

INF Stephen Drew, on the disabled list since July 24th with vertigo-like symptoms, has begun working out on the field. "Anybody that's had any inner-ear problems, it just doesn't go like a 24-hour flu or something," manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. "He came out yesterday, he hit, fielded a lot of ground balls, which he was having trouble bending over. But it tells me that him fielding that many ground balls that he must be getting better."

RHP Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Tuesday night before giving up two runs in a 3-1 loss to the Indians. Scherzer allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and walking one. His error on a pickoff throw and Jose Ramirez's steal of third played big roles in the fatal seventh. "On the mound pitching, I threw the ball really well tonight," he said. "It was the little things that beat me." Scherzer joined Felix Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander as the only active pitchers to notch five straight 200-strikeout seasons.