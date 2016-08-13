FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
August 13, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Bryce Harper was slated to miss his fourth straight game Friday night due to neck stiffness. Manager Dusty Baker said Friday afternoon that Harper, who hasn't played since leaving last Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning, is day-to-day. Sports Illustrated reported Friday that Harper "has been playing through a right shoulder injury for the past two months, according to a source close to the team." The reigning National League MVP, Harper is hitting .233 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs.

