Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.35 ERA) makes his third major league start on Saturday against Atlanta. Lopez, 22, is filling in for the injured Joe Ross. In his debut versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was roughed up for six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Last time out, July 30th at San Francisco, he gave up three runs on four hits in four innings.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (15-3, 3.07 ERA)) lasted 5 1/3 innings in Friday night's 8-5 loss to Atlanta, allowing six runs on seven hits. He threw 103 pitches on a humid, 91-degree night, striking out seven and walking two. "I don't want to sit here and make excuses," he said of the heat. "I didn't execute tonight and they put some good swings on the ball." Strasburg was 13-0 with a 2.51 ERA after his first 17 starts of the season. In his last five outings, he's 2-3 with a 5.28 ERA.

RF Bryce Harper was slated to miss his fourth straight game Friday night due to neck stiffness. Manager Dusty Baker said Friday afternoon that Harper, who hasn't played since leaving last Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning, is day-to-day. Sports Illustrated reported Friday that Harper "has been playing through a right shoulder injury for the past two months, according to a source close to the team." The reigning National League MVP, Harper is hitting .233 with 20 homers and 57 RBIs.

3B Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer in Washington's 8-5 loss to Atlanta on Friday night. Since July 16, Rendon is hitting .333 (26 for 78) with nine doubles, five homers, 17 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. "Finding holes," Rendon said of his recent success.

2B Trea Turner had three hits in Friday night's 8-5 loss to Atlanta. Turner, 23, has hit safely in 17 of 22 games since the All-Star break and has raised his average to .301.

LF Jayson Werth extended his on-base streak to 41 games with an RBI-double in the eighth inning of Washington's 8-5 loss to Atlanta on Friday night. It's the second longest streak in Nationals' history (2005-present) behind only Ryan Zimmerman (43 games in 2009). During the streak, Werth has 37 hits and 30 walks.

