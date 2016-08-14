Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) played long toss on Saturday. Ross has been on the DL since July 3.

RHP Joe Ross, on the DL since July 3 with right shoulder inflammation, participated in a long toss session on Saturday.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (1-1, 5.74ERA) picked up his first major league win in his third start as the Nationals defeated the Braves 7-6 on Saturday night. Lopez, recalled from Syracuse, allowed a run on five hits over seven innings in by far his best effort thus far. "I focused on working on my location, keeping the ball down." Lopez said through a translator. "That's what was working today."

RF Bryce Harper missed his fifth straight game Saturday night with next stiffness. There was positive news however, as GM Mike Rizzo said an MRI on Harper came back clean and that the Nationals did not intend to put him on the disabled list.

RHP Tanner Roark (12-6, 2.88 ERA) pitches the series finale against Atlanta on Sunday. Roark is 4-1 with a 1.84 ERA in eight career starts versus the Braves. He's allowed one run or fewer in six of those eight. Overall, Roark has won his last three starts, allowing four runs in 20 1/3 innings.

2B Trea Turner homered, tripled and singled in Saturday night's 7-6 victory over the Braves. He has a major league best five triples since the All-Star break and is 7-for-14 over his last three games. "I think the reason why you get three hits is that you have three good at-bats. I was just trying to tell myself to do that," Turner said when asked if he was thinking about the cycle his last two times up. "Obviously, I was just hoping to hit something somewhere where I could run to second."

1B Daniel Murphy hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs in Saturday night's 7-6 win over the Braves. Murphy hit a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI groundout in the fifth. His four RBIs matched a career high.