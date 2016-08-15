Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Chris Heisey, playing in place of Jayson Werth, hit his sixth home run of the season in the eighth inning on Sunday. It was Heisey's first home run at home since May 13, and he is now batting .344 (21-for-61) lifetime against Atlanta.

RF Bryce Harper returned to the starting lineup Sunday after a five-game absence because of a neck injury. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning. "I was going to give him another day (off), but he came in and told me he wanted to play," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "I told him no and he told me 'Please.' How do you tell a grown man (no) that says so politely that he wants to play?"

RHP Tanner Roark allowed one run while scattering five hits in seven innings Sunday against Atlanta. He is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA against the Braves in two starts this season and is 5-1 with a 1.73 ERA in 14 career appearances against the division rival. "I remember when they called him up when I was here before (as a coach)," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It seems like every time I've seen the guy pitch against us, he's been really, really good."

3B Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer and also had a sacrifice fly to continue a torrid stretch over nearly a month. Rendon is hitting .321 (27-for-84) with six homers and 20 RBI in 23 games since July 16.

2B Trea Turner went 2-for-5 with two runs for the Nationals on Sunday, marking his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Turner ranks seventh among National League rookies in multi-hit games despite appearing in only two games before July 10.

RHP Matt Belisle pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Washington and has held opponents without a run in 21 of his 28 appearances this season. Belisle lowered his ERA to 2.03 on Sunday.