1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist contusion) played his second straight game at Triple-A Syracuse. After serving as the designated hitter Monday and going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Zimmerman played first base Tuesday for the Chiefs.

RHP Mat Latos started Tuesday and made his debut for Triple-A Syracuse. Latos made three starts to build up strength and fitness for the Nationals' team in the Rookie Gulf Coast League after being designated for assignment June 9 by the Chicago White Sox.